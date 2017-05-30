Donna Brown-Washington

Donna Maria Brown-Washington, 64, of Beaufort, daughter of Willie Mae Brown and the late William “Duke” Brown, mother of Jacob, Aaron, Aarayna and Indirah Washington, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.
Public viewing is from 1 to 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel at Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Cemetery, Burton. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Comments