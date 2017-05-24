Syreeta Parks

Lance Cpl. Syreeta LaSha’ Parks, 36, of the Wallace community of St. Helena Island, companion of Ernest Pope III and mother of Zaria Pope and Earnest Pope IV, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Beaufort.
