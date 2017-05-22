Veronica King

Veronica Glover King, 51, of Beaufort and native of St. Helena Island, wife of Dale King, daughter of Mary Rivers Glover and the late John Glover and mother of Shannon, Naomi, Valencia, Joceyln and Melissa King, died Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at her residence in Beaufort.
A wake service will be 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at New Life Deliverance Church on St. Helena Island. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Helena Baptist Church, with burial following in John Fripp Cemetery.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
