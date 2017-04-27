Samuel Jiles Sr., 67, of Grays Hill, husband of Lillie A. Jiles and father of Samantha Jiles Kemp, Latessa Jiles Crawford and Samuel Jiles Jr., died Friday, April 21, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Wake services are from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grays Hill New Church of Christ.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at Burton New Church of Christ. Burial follows in Perriclair Cemetery in the Ann’s Point Community of Grays Hill.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
