Emily O’Brien

Emily L. Prior O’Brien, 88, of Beaufort and widow of Thomas Francis O’Brien, died Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.
A Funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in St. Peter’s Catholic Church with burial in Beaufort National Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic School Endowment Fund, 70 Lady’s Island Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907 or Alzheimer’s Family Services of Greater Beaufort, P. O. Box 1514, Beaufort, SC 29901.
