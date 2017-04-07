Andrew Portoghese

Andrew J. Portoghese, 82, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Florence Portoghese, died Thursday, April 6, 2017, at NHC in Bluffton.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Island Funeral Home & Crematory.
A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial follows at Six Oaks Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Hilton Head Humane Association, PO Box 21790, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925 or Memory Matters, PO Box 22330, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29925 or New Eyes for the Needy, www.new-eyes.org.
