Keiwana Wilson

Keiwana Pinckney Wilson, 40, of Burton and wife of Richard Wilson, mother of Tamaishia, Derio, Erica, Danielle, Emani and daughter of Rachel Pinckney, died Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Wake services are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grays Hill Full Gospel Deliverance Church.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at Burton New Church of Christ. Burial is at 10 a.m. Monday at Beaufort National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
