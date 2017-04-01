Harriet Rahm

Harriet A. Rahm, 91, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
On Wednesday, April 6, 2017, from 7 to 8 p.m., the Rahm family will receive friends at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 121 North St., Beaufort.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Friends of Hunting Island State Park, P.O. Box 844, Saint Helena Island, S.C. 29920.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
