Patricia Giardinello

Patricia C. Giardinello, 85, of Queensbury, N.Y., and wife of Fred Giardinello, died Saturday, March 18, 2017, at her Hilton Head Island residence.
Services will be held in New York.
Arrangements by Keith Funeral and Cremation Services.
March 21, 2017 3:06 PM
