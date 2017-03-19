Death Notices

March 19, 2017 3:39 PM

Catherine Goodell

Catherine E. Goodell, 67, of Hilton Head Island, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Dolphin Head Recreation area in Hilton Head Plantation.

Arrangements by Keith Funeral Home.

