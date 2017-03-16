Francis Maine Jr., 75, of White Plains, N.Y., and a native of the Big Estate Community, husband of Betty Maine and son of the late Francis and Elizabeth Green Maine, died Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Yonkers, N.Y.
Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Big Estate. Burial will follow in Bonny Hall Cemetery. The body will repose at the Church from 1 p.m. Saturday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
