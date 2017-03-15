Rosa Peterson

Rosa L. Smalls Peterson, a native of Grays Hill and sister of Eva Smalls, Alvena White, Ruthie Smalls, Ezekiel Smalls and Samuel Smalls, died Friday, March 10, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Woodcrest United Church of Christ in Philadelphia.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Friday at Woodcrest United Methodist Church. Burial follows in Ivy Cemetery, Philadelphia.
Local arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home of Philadelphia is in charge of the services.
