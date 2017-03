1:27 Two-time champion, retired, returns to Wine & Food Festival Waiter's Race Pause

1:10 Snow scenes around Lexington

0:55 Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade 2016 highlights

1:14 Unreal! That moment when you catch a great white shark... and it chomps

0:56 Myths vs. Reality: Driver-bicyclist and pedestrian accidents

0:24 Snow in Shandon neighborhood, Columbia

0:45 It's snowing in Columbia

1:31 More scenes from snow in Columbia

1:05 How Irish is Beaufort County?