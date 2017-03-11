Reginald Sarver

Reginald D. “Reggie” Sarver, 60, of Beaufort and husband of Yvonne Williams Sarver, died Friday, March 3, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held at noon Monday, March 13, 2017, at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. The body will repose at the church from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Burial with military honors will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
