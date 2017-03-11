Robert Greene Jr.

Robert C. Greene Jr., 63, of Cayce and formerly of the Point South community of Yemassee, and the son of the late Robert C. Green Sr. and Christina R. Greene, died Thursday, March 9, 2017, at his residence.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home
March 11, 2017 3:19 PM
Robert C. Greene Jr., 63, of Cayce and formerly of the Point South community of Yemassee, and the son of the late Robert C. Green Sr. and Christina R. Greene, died Thursday, March 9, 2017, at his residence.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home
Comments