Mary Jane Pike

Mary Jane Ross Pike, 87, of Lady’s Island and widow of Edwin Weber Pike Jr., died Friday, March 3, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. March 13 at The Baptist Church of Beaufort. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The Baptist Church of Beaufort, P.O. Box 879, Beaufort, SC 29901; Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093 or by visiting www.allbloodcancers.org; or to The Lustgarten Foundation (Pancreatic Cancer Research), 1111 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, NY 11714 or by visiting www.lustgarten.org/donate.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
