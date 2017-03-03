Oree Bright Alston, 84, of the Wallace community of St. Helena Island and husband of Willie Mae Rivers Alston and father of LaVerne Doctor, Evelina Walker, Oree Alston, Conrad Alston, Harold Alston, Reuben Alston, Craig Alston and Douglas Alston, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at his residence.
Visitation will be from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Friday at Faith Memorial Baptist Church on St. Helena Island.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island with burial in Cuffy Cemetery on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
