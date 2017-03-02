Margaret Otto

Margaret A. Otto, 73, of Beaufort and mother of Michele Mattox, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Memorial services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shell Point Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
March 2, 2017 2:46 PM
