Scott Norton

Scott Arthur Norton, 67, of Bluffton died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
A memorial visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Sauls Funeral Home.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
March 1, 2017 12:15 PM
