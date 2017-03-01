Death Notices

March 1, 2017 12:15 PM

Scott Norton

Scott Arthur Norton, 67, of Bluffton died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

A memorial visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Sauls Funeral Home.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos