Prince Gardner

Prince Charles Gardner, 71, of the Warsaw Island community of St. Helena Island and husband of Brenda Dates Gardner, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Funeral services are at noon Monday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Donations may be made to Hollings Cancer Center of MUSC, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC 29425, or Hope Lodge of Charleston 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston 29401.
