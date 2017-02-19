George Owens

George Irving Owens, 64, of the John Fripp community of St. Helena Island and husband of Doretha Green Owens and son of the late Arthur R. and Rosalee Freeman Owens, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at his residence.
Visitation is from 6to 7 p.m. Monday at Jehovah Church of Jesus Christ on St. Helena Island.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial with military honors will be in the Beaufort National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
