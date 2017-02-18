David Foster Jr.

David Scott Foster Jr., 81, of Hilton Head, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Hilton Head Hospital.
Services will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Providence Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head.
Arrangements by Keith Funeral Home.
February 18, 2017
