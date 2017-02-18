Death Notices

David Foster Jr.

David Scott Foster Jr., 81, of Hilton Head, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Hilton Head Hospital.

Services will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Providence Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head.

Arrangements by Keith Funeral Home.

