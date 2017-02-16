Death Notices

February 16, 2017 3:27 PM

Tommy Fields

Tommy Fields, 59, of Hardeeville, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

The body will repose at Fisher Chapel United Methodist Church in Hardeeville from noon Saturday until funeral services at 1 p.m.

Arrangements by Legacy Funeral Home in Estill.

