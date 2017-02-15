Sam Moultrie Jr.

Sam “Bammer” Moultrie Jr., 67, of the Polowana community of St. Helena Island and brother of Ola Moultrie, Dorothy Moultrie, Willie Moultrie, Herman Moultrie, Leon Moultrie, Anthony Moultrie and Carl Moultrie, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at his residence.
Viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Friendship Baptist Church on Coosaw Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial follows at 1 p.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals
