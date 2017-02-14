Death Notices

February 14, 2017 1:36 PM

Albertha Robinson

Albertha “Bertha” Robinson, 89, of Columbus, Ohio and mother of Lynn Cleveland of the Lands End community of St. Helena Island, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Grant Hospital in Columbus.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.

