Albertha Robinson

Albertha “Bertha” Robinson, 89, of Columbus, Ohio and mother of Lynn Cleveland of the Lands End community of St. Helena Island, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Grant Hospital in Columbus.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
February 14, 2017 1:36 PM
