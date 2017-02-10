Sam Moultrie Jr., 67, of the Polawana community of St. Helena Island and son of the late Sam Moultrie Sr. and Beatrice Coleman Moultrie, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at his residence.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
February 10, 2017 2:52 PM
