Helen Perry

Helen Shirley Perry, 77, of Beaufort and mother of Kim Marshall, Nataya Perry, Darien Perry and Eugene Perry, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Wake services are from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Visitation is from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and Saturday from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island.
Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
