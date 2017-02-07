Death Notices

February 7, 2017 3:09 PM

John Pinckney

John Chapman Pinckney, 88, of Bluffton and widower of Hannah “Nancy” Wright Pinckney, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Pittsboro, N.C.

Funeral services are at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at St. Andrew’s Chapel in Bluffton.

Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos