John Pinckney

John Chapman Pinckney, 88, of Bluffton and widower of Hannah “Nancy” Wright Pinckney, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Pittsboro, N.C.
Funeral services are at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at St. Andrew’s Chapel in Bluffton.
Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.
February 7, 2017 3:09 PM
John Chapman Pinckney, 88, of Bluffton and widower of Hannah “Nancy” Wright Pinckney, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Pittsboro, N.C.
Funeral services are at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at St. Andrew’s Chapel in Bluffton.
Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.
Comments