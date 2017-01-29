Evelyn Anderson, 82, of Bloomfield, Conn., a former resident of Dale and mother of Audrey Kline of Dale, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in New Britain, Conn.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the sanctuary of the Bethesda Apostolic Church, New Britain, Conn. Funeral follows at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, New Britain, Conn.
Arrangements by Paul A Shaker Funeral Home. Local arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
