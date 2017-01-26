Death Notices

Bryan Riley

Bryan Riley, 49, of Ridgeland died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Mt.Carmel Baptist Center in Ridgeland.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday also at the center.

Arrangements by Legacy Funeral Home of Estill.

