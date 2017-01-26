Bryan Riley, 49, of Ridgeland died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Mt.Carmel Baptist Center in Ridgeland.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday also at the center.
Arrangements by Legacy Funeral Home of Estill.
January 26, 2017 11:55 AM
Bryan Riley, 49, of Ridgeland died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Mt.Carmel Baptist Center in Ridgeland.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday also at the center.
Arrangements by Legacy Funeral Home of Estill.
Comments