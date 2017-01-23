Gerald Cable

Gerald Goodwin Cable, 80, of Beaufort, a retired U.S. Marine Corps gunnery sergeant and husband of Lois Vivian Scites Cable, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at his residence.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at at Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
A memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Shell Point Baptist Church with burial in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors.
Donations may be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935.
Comments