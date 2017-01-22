Gerald Cable

Gunnery Sgt. Gerald Goodwin Cable, USMC retired, 80, of Beaufort and husband of Lois Vivian Scites Cable, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Anderson Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Shell Point Baptist Church with interment at Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors.
The family suggests donations be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th St., Port Royal, SC 29935.
