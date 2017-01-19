Death Notices

January 19, 2017 1:59 PM

James McCornock

James McCornock, 78, of Dataw Island and husband of Elizabeth McCornock, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at his residence.

Memorial services will be held in the spring at Beaufort National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos