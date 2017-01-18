Johnnie Williams, 93, of Burton, widower of Alfreda Glaze Williams, and father of Jannie Williams, Lufreda W. Pyles and Shirley W. Rogers, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at his residence.
Reception and visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at his residence at 10 Milledge Village Road.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Friday at New Hope Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Burial follows in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
