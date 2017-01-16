Randy Westerfield

1:03 SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home Pause

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

0:43 Out with the old (buses) and in with the new?

1:43 Conservation group on Bay Point Island redevelopment: 'Lose-lose for environment and taxpayers'

2:08 Bay Point Island trustee talks about plans for the island's development

1:16 Travel expert comments on pros and cons of luxury resorts

1:02 Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

0:45 PFC Maria Daume: 'The Marine Corps will train me to be the best I can be.'

1:37 The escape room experience is now available on Hilton Head