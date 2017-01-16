Randy Westerfield

Randy J. Westerfield, 64, of Lady’s Island and husband of Gil Westerfield, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Carl W. Anderson Memorial Chapel, with interment at Beaufort National Cemetery with Marine Corps honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 11 Mallett Way, Suite 301, Bluffton, SC 29910, or the American Lung Association, 44 Markfield Drive, Suite A, Charleston, SC 29407.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
