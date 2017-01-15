Death Notices

January 15, 2017 3:23 PM

Sadie Pyfrom

Sadie Rivers Pyfrom, 82, of the Coffin Point community of St. Helena Island and mother of Cleveland Jenkins and Mary Powell and sister of Mary Legree, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at her residence.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.

