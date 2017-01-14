Death Notices

Thomas Melvin Sr.

Thomas Paul Melvin Sr., 48, husband of Lisa Peeples Melvin, of Beaufort, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Norfolk, W.Va.

The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. at The Baptist Church of Beaufort.

The family suggests donations be made to CODA, P.O. Box 1775, Beaufort, S.C. 29901 or Shriners Hospital for Children, http://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/em/donate.

Arrangments by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

