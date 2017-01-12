Elizabeth Hayman

Elizabeth Carolyn Hayman, 80, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at BayView Manor.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Copeland Funeral Service.
Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Monday Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
January 12, 2017
