David Brundage Sr.

David Edward Brundage Sr., 67, of Beaufort and husband of Brenda Lee Brundage, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at his residence.
Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with burial at Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Donations may be made to Community Bible Church of Beaufort Food Pantry, P.O. Box 119 Seabrook, SC 29901 or Pruitt Health (Hospice) 1605 North Street, Beaufort, SC 29902.
