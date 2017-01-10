Cynthia Chisholm

Cynthia Gail Chisholm, 63, of the Cuffy community of St. Helena Island and daughter of Martha Chisholm and the late James Chisholm, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
