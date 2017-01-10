Death Notices

January 10, 2017 1:57 PM

Cynthia Chisholm

Cynthia Gail Chisholm, 63, of the Cuffy community of St. Helena Island and daughter of Martha Chisholm and the late James Chisholm, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos