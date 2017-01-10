Yvonne Glover

Yvonne Heyward Johnson Glover, 64, of the Eddings Point community of St. Helena Island, wife of Wayne Glover, daughter of Augustine Capers Heyward and the late Richard Heyward and mother of Donald Isom, Charles Johnson and Leila Glover, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, N.C.
Viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Funeral services are at noon Thursday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Burial is at 10 a.m. Friday at Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
