Sandy Gillison Jr., 67, of Conway, a retired U.S. Air Force technical sergeant, husband of Doris Gillison, son of the late Frances and Sandy Gillison Sr., and brother of Louis Wright, Kathleen Gillison Mulligan and Beulah Daniels, all of Beaufort County, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Conway Medical Center.
Public viewing is from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Funeral services are at 3 p.m. Saturday at Second Gethsemane Baptist Church in Stuart Point.
Burial is at 10 a.m. Monday in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors.
