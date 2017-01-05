Death Notices

January 5, 2017 2:15 PM

Michael Washington

Michael Earl Washington, 56, a native of Beaufort, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Funeral Home.

Funeral services are at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the chapel.

