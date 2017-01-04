Duane Hennen

Duane Michael Hennen, 76, of Beaufort, a lieutenant colonel U.S. Army retired, and husband of Judith P. Lewis, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at BayView Manor.
Funeral services are at 11:30 a.m. Friday at The Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial follows at 1 p.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors. A reception will follow at the Green Room of The Baptist Church of Beaufort.
Donations amy be made to The Baptist Church of Beaufort, P.O. Box 879, Beaufort, SC 29901.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
