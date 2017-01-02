Death Notices

January 2, 2017 3:12 PM

Robert Newsome

Robert T. Newsome, 81, of Beaufort and husband of Carol Newsome, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at his residence.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Carl W. Anderson Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home.

