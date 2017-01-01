Death Notices

January 1, 2017 3:14 PM

Charles Skiptunas

Charles P. “Skip” Skiptunas, 82, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Tina, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at NHC Okatie.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Sea Pines.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

