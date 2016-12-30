Death Notices

December 30, 2016 5:38 PM

Pamela Parker

Pamela Parker, 49, of Burton, mother of Angel, LaJesus and Faith, and daughter of Delores Parker Singleton and Jerry Jenkins, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at her residence.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals.

