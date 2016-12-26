Mary Hill, 84, of Dataw Island and the wife of Edward Hill, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at her residence.
A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
December 26, 2016 4:16 PM
