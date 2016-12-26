Death Notices

December 26, 2016 4:16 PM

Mary Hill

Mary Hill, 84, of Dataw Island and the wife of Edward Hill, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at her residence.

A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

