0:23 Burton veteran loses home in Christmas Day fire Pause

1:05 Woman spreads holiday cheer on Hilton Head through song

2:46 J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the US

2:52 A new bedroom, a new bathroom and four Atlanta Hawks. What wheelchair?

1:10 A look along Porpoise Drive on Fripp

1:25 What did Beaufort kids ask Santa for?

1:46 A look at what Matthew did to Fripp Island

0:52 Tour of the devastated Dataw Island Marina