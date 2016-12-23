Death Notices

December 23, 2016 3:15 PM

Marilyn Adams

Marilyn Washington Adams, 47, of Seabrook and the wife of Benjamin Adams and daughter of Richard “Rick” and Mariah Washington, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at her residence.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals.

