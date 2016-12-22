Steven Bishop

Steven Jack Bishop, 60, of Beaufort and widower of Kathy Bishop, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Anderson Funeral Home.
December 22, 2016 3:50 PM
